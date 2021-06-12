Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $17.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.43 billion and the highest is $18.90 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $78.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.