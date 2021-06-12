Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.85.

NTLA stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

