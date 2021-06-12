Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $15,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

IPAR stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

