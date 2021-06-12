Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock worth $45,832,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

