Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $$32.71 on Friday. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

