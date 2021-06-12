Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Up 244.4% in May

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PEZ stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.