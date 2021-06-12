Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $69.96.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.