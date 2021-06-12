Investors Buy High Volume of Ares Capital Call Options (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 96,431 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,581% compared to the average daily volume of 2,060 call options.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

ARCC stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

