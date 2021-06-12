Investors Buy Large Volume of Comtech Telecommunications Call Options (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,620% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

