Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,241 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical volume of 162 call options.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

