IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 12.2% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $214.70 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00800206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.08365259 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

