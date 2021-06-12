IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 1.2% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43.

