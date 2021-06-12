IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 168.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 252.6% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,700,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock opened at $243.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.