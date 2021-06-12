iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $63.10

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.10, but opened at $61.60. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 17,164 shares trading hands.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.82.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

