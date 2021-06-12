IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $78.49 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $78.49 million and $12.88 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058187 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00196115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.01180071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,905.80 or 0.99546632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002709 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,022,438,943 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,690,184 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

