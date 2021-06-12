Iron Mountain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 70,591 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,762% compared to the typical volume of 3,792 call options.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

