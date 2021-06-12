iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.