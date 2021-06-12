iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BMV:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,829 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,862% compared to the average volume of 552 call options.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,920.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,156.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.