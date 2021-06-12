iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter.

IYY stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $106.58.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

