iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Position Lowered by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 957,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.60. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

