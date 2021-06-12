iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $154.77 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.85.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.