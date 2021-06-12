iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 3,325,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,458. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $101.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.