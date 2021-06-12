iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 1,276.5% in May

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 1,276.5% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,310,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,111,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 219,298 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RING opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

