iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

