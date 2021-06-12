iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $121,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $231.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

