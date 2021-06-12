IWG (LON:IWG) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IWG. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.49. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

