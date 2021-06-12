J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 252.30 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -19.41. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

