Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $442.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 445,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

