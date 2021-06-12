James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of JHX opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

