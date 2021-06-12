James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Shares of JHX opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.27.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.
