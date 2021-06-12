Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS JTTRY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $33.30.
About Japan Airport Terminal
