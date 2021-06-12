Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JTTRY opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

