Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Estate’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

MITEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.