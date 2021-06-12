Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.79 ($20.93) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.66.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

