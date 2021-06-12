Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

ANF stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.29) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

