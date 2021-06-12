Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

