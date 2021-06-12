Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $12.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $246.19 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $278.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.31.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

