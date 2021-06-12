Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Steven Madden stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Steven Madden by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

