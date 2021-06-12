Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.60 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

