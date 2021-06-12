Jesse G. Singh Sells 25,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -63.48. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.