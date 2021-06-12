JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBIO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,085,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,249 shares of company stock worth $8,529,057. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.