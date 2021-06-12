John Edward Billowits Sells 1,000 Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,779.99 on Friday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52 week high of C$1,921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,794.89.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.5003782 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

