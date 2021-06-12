John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE JW.B opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.78. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

