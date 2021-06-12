Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

