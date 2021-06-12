Joint Ventures One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,092.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $39,011.95 and approximately $5,092.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00802662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.85 or 0.08328529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00086850 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

