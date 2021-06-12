Jowell Global (JWEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th.

Jowell Global stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54. Jowell Global has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.00.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

