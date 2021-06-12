JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 271,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $20.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32.

