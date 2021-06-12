JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,736,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $586,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

