JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 713,005 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $840,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $284.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $284.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

