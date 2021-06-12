JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $616.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.54% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $616,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.