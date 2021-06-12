JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 67,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPM opened at $160.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

