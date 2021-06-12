JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 308,893 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.38% of HubSpot worth $718,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $519.68 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

